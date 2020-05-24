Olivia Clayborn Fisher, 101 of Vacaville, passed away peacefully on the evening of May 20, 2020 in Vacaville. She was born in Austin, TX on September 23, 1918. On Friday, May 29, 2020, there will be a viewing from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. She will be laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. All COVID-19 guidelines in place will be followed. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
W00144350-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from May 24 to May 29, 2020.