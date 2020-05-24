Olivia Clayborn Fisher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Olivia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olivia Clayborn Fisher, 101 of Vacaville, passed away peacefully on the evening of May 20, 2020 in Vacaville. She was born in Austin, TX on September 23, 1918. On Friday, May 29, 2020, there will be a viewing from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. She will be laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. All COVID-19 guidelines in place will be followed. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
W00144350-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from May 24 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Vaca Hills Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved