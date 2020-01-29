|
Pasqual Gerardo Flores (Pat) was born on Oct. 1, 1951. He went to see our Heavenly Father on Jan. 23. Pat was born and raised in Vacaville and graduated from Vacaville High School. He worked as a meat cutter for Alpha Beta for 15 years and then changed careers doing HVAC work for Dependable Heating & Air, and then owning his own business, Quality Air Systems. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 48 years married, MaryAnn Salazar Flores. They have three children, Danielle Gish (husband Chad), Richard Flores (wife Diana), and Alicia Desmarais. They also have nine grandchildren, Kyla, Shayley, Brayden, Stephanie, Solomon, Sophia, Elijah, Maliyah, and Amayah. He had five brothers, Robert, Carlos, Lou, Joe, and Tony. His parents were Jess and Marianne. Pat loved to play his guitar and spend time with his family. He was well known for his witty personality and bringing laughter wherever he went. He touched many lives with his gift of encouragement. This man will be greatly missed. Services will be held at McCune Garden Chapel in Vacaville at 10 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 3. Burial at Vacaville Elmira Cemetery following service.
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, 2020