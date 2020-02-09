|
Patricia Ann Parenteau, 73, passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 11, 1946, in Oakland, to Fred and Florence (Leardini) Boes. She grew up in Vallejo, attending Highland Elementary, Vallejo Jr. High, and Vallejo High School. When her family moved to Vacaville, in 1963, she attended Vacaville High School. She was a teenage athlete and played women's soccer, basketball and softball. She had three daughters between 1970-1978. She was the most sought out room mother of Padan Elementary, where her daughters attended elementary school. She was known for her attention to detail with classroom parties and decorating. Amongst her many interests, she was a girls softball coach for the City of Vacaville for five years; taking her team to the city championship and winning, the last year. Other interests were sewing, crocheting, gardening, watching baseball and her love of pets.In 1985, she met the love of her life, Al Parenteau, they were married in 1987. They enjoyed many weekends of fishing, spending time in the outdoors and visiting the snow. While raising her three granddaughters, she enjoyed watching the girls participate in karate, cheer leading and concert band. She worked at The Reporter as a District Manager of Youth Carriers for seven years.Patricia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Al; her three daughters, Kimberly (Jeremy) Moseley, Kristen Cioloca, Karin (Justin) Pacheco; sister, Pamela Boes; 12 grandchildren, Nicholas and Tate Moseley, Brittney and Brandon Murchie, Claudia Cioloca, Kaylan, Katerina, Karissa and George Lay, Joey, Justin and Kristopher Pacheco; three great grandchildren, Karina and Seth Espino and Benjamin Rodriguez; nephew, Kent Boes, three dogs and her cat. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at North Bay Hospital for the wonderful and passionate care that she and our family received. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, with the saying of the Rosary at 7 p.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville. A Catholic prayer service will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville, followed by burial at the Vacaville/Elmira Cemetery. A lunch reception will follow at Pietro's No. 2, 679 Merchant St., Vacaville. In Pat's honor, feel free to wear her favorite color of blue to her service. Donations can be made to the , Patient Services (Ovarian and Cervical cancer) PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000 or , in memory of Patricia Parenteau.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020