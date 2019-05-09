Patricia Ann Robinson, 77, passed away April 30. She was born to Eric Brand and Ruby Meadows, Jan. 6, 1942 in Ipswich, England. Where she met and married Nathaniel Robinson in 1966, as he was serving in the US Air Force stationed in RAF Bentwaters, after a few more duty stations and upon her spouse's retirement they settled in Vacaville. Together they raised their son, Vincent.She leaves as her legacy her only child, Vincent (Patricia); grandchildren, Trina, Tiffany, Devon and Jaeden; great grandchildren, Bontamian, Nevaeh, Taylor, Teagan, Marley, Aiden and Kayden. She also leaves to cherish her memory siblings, Marie and Stephen (Jacqueline); nieces, Sarah, Emma and Claire, and nephews, Matthew and David.She was a devoted mom and grandmother and had a love for family outings, travel, sewing, making dolls, curtains and working in her garden. She was a nurturer and would give to the less fortunate. She had many occupations such as working at David Grant (custodial services); Anheuser Busch (factory worker); Robinson's Window Covering (creative designer); self employed business (T&T Window Coverings), furthering her education to become a CNA she retired in 2000 at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa.She was preceded in death by her parents, Eric and Ruby; spouse, Nathaniel "Robby"; sister, Jean, and great grandson, Ezra.Memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, May 9, at 3 p.m., at Fairfield Funeral Home, 1750 Pennsylvania Ave., 94533, Pastor Fred Tittle will officiate the ceremony. Family members will be reading memories written from her siblings in England who are not able to attend the services to share their cherished moments and fond memories of her. We would love to welcome anyone who's lives she's touched and honor her memory. Published in The Reporter on May 9, 2019