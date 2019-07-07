Patricia Bradanini was born in Huston, TX, Sept. 7, 1930 to parents Henry and Alexine McCarthy. Patricia moved to Vacaville in 1954, and in 1956 married John Bradanini.Some of her proudest accomplishments were teaching at Ulatis and Hemlock Elementary schools and serving as principal at Padan Elementary School. In fall of 1989 she began work to design and open Browns Valley Elementary School where she resided as the first principal. Patricia further served the Solano community in various ways throughout her lifetime, which included many years of serving on the Vacaville Unified School District Board of Trustees, Solano Community College District, and the Vacaville Rural Fire Protection District Board. In 1995 after 41 years in education Patricia retired. Following retirement she traveled with her long-time friend Joy Graham to Italy. It was on this trip she met Howard E. Mylott, they later married in August of 1996.Patricia had always been an avid reader, reading more than a hundred books each year, and continually crocheting afghans for friends and relatives. She also loved the outdoors, and spent a great deal of time with her son John four wheeling in the Sierras.Patricia lost her son, Randy Michael Bradanini in 1971 at age 16; her father, Henry Patrick McCarthy in 1978; husband, John Bradanini in 1986; husband, Howard E. Mylott in 2003, and her 101 year old mother, Alexine Emery Pouls in 2005.Survived by beloved son, John Patrick Bradanini, his wife Betty Ann Bradanini; granddaughter, Lindsey Crandell (Paul Crandell); great grandchildren, Alexine, Paxton and Dexter; granddaughter, Erika Vieira (Phill Vieira); great granddaughter, Emery Vieira; granddaughter, Kelsey Seminoff (Aaron Seminoff), and sister, Sharon McCarthy.Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9 from 5 to 8 p.m., with funeral service Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville.

W00134100-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from July 7 to July 10, 2019