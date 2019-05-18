|
Patricia "Pat" Clay (Newman), 83, passed away peacefully May 9, with her sons, Paul and Mark, by her side. Born Aug. 8, 1935 in England, to Charles and Eileen Newman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Websy Clay; daughter, Linda Clay, and her parents. Pat is survived by her brother, Peter; sister in law, Jennie; sons, Paul and Mark Clay; daughters-in-law, Tami and Monica; grandchildren, Kirsty and Cameron. Pat lived her life to the fullest, her way, to the very end.There will be a private graveside service on Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m., at the Suisun Fairfield Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow in the coming weeks.
Published in The Reporter on May 18, 2019