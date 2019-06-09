Patricia Marie Schermer, of Pueblo, CO, passed away Tuesday, May 21. She was born on June 20, 1947 in Pueblo, CO. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Hoggatt, and mother, Winona (Pearl) Hoggatt-Potter. She is survived by her spouse, Robert Schermer; sons, Dwayne "Bobby" and John (Katie) Schermer; grandson, Malachi Schermer; her loving siblings and their spouses, Judy (Jack) Gibson, Mary (Jim) McCully, Donna Williams, Barbara (Jose) Briseno, and brother, Bill (Sue) Hoggatt. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Patricia loved to knit and over the years made beautiful afghans and scarves for family members, as well as for medical staff and others who cared for her. She was an avid reader of mystery novels, enjoyed Word Find puzzles, loved writing letters and writing in her journals. Her favorite quote was "It is what it is". She never forgot a family member or friends' birthday and always sent cards for special occasions. She treasured times spent with family and friends. There will be rejoicing in Heaven by those who welcome her there but, she will be sorely missed by those of us she has left behind.

