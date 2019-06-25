The Reporter Obituaries
Patricia L. Flesuras Obituary
Patricia L. Flesuras was called home the morning of May 30, after a courageous battle with cancer for over five years. She will be remembered as a loving friend, aunt, great aunt, cousin, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time and making plans with her friends and family and she loved her faithful dog, Suzette. She loved to travel, gamble and always rooted for the Oakland Raiders.She is survived by her children, Donna, Tony, and Tracy; son-in-law, Donald, and daughter-in-law, Kimberly. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren "her pride and joy", Nikola, Robert, Maegan, Autumn, Brooke, Bianca and Carly.Friends and family are invited to the graveside service on Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m., at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery, 522 Elmira Road, Vacaville. We will then celebrate her life with a party at the Vacaville Opera House from 11:30 to 3:30 p.m., 560 Main St., Ste. C in Vacaville. She will be missed but never forgotten, "Aloha Pat" until we meet again. McCune Garden Chapel, 448-6546.
Published in The Reporter from June 25 to June 26, 2019
