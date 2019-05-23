Home

Patricia Marie Schermer

Patricia Marie Schermer Obituary
Patricia Marie Schermer, 71, of Pueblo West, CO passed away peacefully at her home on May 21. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Grace Pearl; mother, Winnona Hoggatt and father, Melvin Hoggatt. She is survived by her spouse of 50 years, Robert Schermer; sons, Dwayne "Bobby" and John (Katie) Schermer, and grandson, Malachi Schermer. Patricia was a fantastic lady. She was a stay at home mother, who loved to knit and make scarves for the Acute Adult Care Clinic in Pueblo. In her earlier years, Patricia enjoyed taking trips up to Cripple Creek, but her most treasured possession was spending time with her mother and her family. She will be truly missed by all who loved her. Per Patricia's request, there will be no memorial services.
Published in The Reporter on May 23, 2019
