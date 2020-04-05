Home

Patrick LeMelle


08/20/1985 - 03/21/2020
Patrick Damon LeMelle, 34, passed away after a sudden illness on Saturday, March 21. Patrick was born to Carmen LeMelle, Aug. 20, 1985 in Vallejo. A graduate from Armijo High School in 2003, he attended South Dakota State University. Patrick is remembered as a passionate baseball player, a devoted father, a cherished family member, and a good friend to many. He was treasured for his truly kind, empathetic, big heart and spirit.He will be fondly missed by his mother, life partner, Jessica; three children, Kennedy, Kaelynn, and Karter; grandfather, John; sister, Contessa Smith; brothers, Brendon and Braxton Smith; aunts, Wanda, Eva, Kathy; uncle, John; first cousins, Mimi, Lysa, Joseph, Calvin, Dominque, Sebastian, Gabrielle, and numerous extended family and friends, who loved him dearly.Patrick was preceded in death by his loving grandmother, Verna LeMelle. A Celebration of Patrick's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 5, 2020
