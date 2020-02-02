|
Peggy Overholt Burns was born on Aug. 25, 1928 in Topeka, KS, youngest of four children of Rex and Alma Taylor Overholt. She passed away in Vacaville on Jan. 22. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her dear husband of over 48 years, Parker B. Burns, Jr., on June 17, 2005, and her beloved daughter, Elizabeth Jean Burns Kearney-Baker on Feb. 19, 2008.She is survived by her son, John Parker Burns; five grandchildren, D. Brandon Kearney, Alicia Marie Burns, Lauren Michelle Cianciulli, Zachary Burns Baker, and Taryn Rae Burns; one great grandson, Harper Jaxon Cianciulli; daughter-in-law, Eileen Aguilar; sister-in-law, Charlotte Burns Keeling, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Peggy and Parker moved to Vacaville from Denver, CO in 1958 as Parker had accepted an instrumental music teaching position with the Vacaville Unified School District. Peggy worked as a secretary at Travis AFB and later at the district office of the school district. She spent several years at home, when her children were young, before returning to work for the local school district as an elementary school teacher at Edwin Markham School. She retired in 1991 after 18 years of teaching.Peggy was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church from August, 1958 until the present time and enjoyed her work as a volunteer in various capacities, usually focusing on children's activities.Peggy's interests in addition to volunteer work at the church and other organizations included spending time with her family, traveling with Parker on sight-seeing and golf trips, reading, as well as being a part of Parker's interests in music. She was a member of Bethany Niners and previously of the Vaca Valley Women's Golf Club, Twice Arounders, and Paradise Valley Golf Club.Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m., at Bethany Lutheran Church, 621 S. Orchard Ave., Vacaville, with viewing on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church's Youth Group or to Bethany Lutheran School Scholarship Fund for the benefit of the members of Bethany Lutheran Church.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020