Penny and her husband, Dennis, were residents of Vacaville for 25 of their 28 years together. They moved to Gardnerville, NV upon Dennis' retirement in 2017. She is also survived by children, Shireen, Jason (Cynthia), Brad (Chantal), Jennifer (Chad), Erin (Robert), Jeremiah, and Steven; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandson; siblings, William (Bill) Reiser, of Troy, MO and Linda Krathy, of Arnold, MO. She was predeceased by her parents, William Reiser and Marge (Seil) Reiser.Penny is a former member of the St. Louis Civic Ballet company; a former dance instructor (ballet, toe ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, western line) and dance studio owner in Fairfield, CA. Her dance students gave recitals for nursing homes and assisted living homes homes along with performances at numerous civic events. She is a former member of Dance Masters of America; Gardnerville "Red Hot Hatties" chapter of the Red Hat Society and the Vaca Valley Red Hat chapter. She had a degree in Early Childhood Education and she put her education to use working at La Petite Academy Preschool in Vacaville, CA. She LOVED working with children and she had a unique rapport with them.After retiring, Penny worked part time as a school crossing guard for the City of Vacaville where she was well known for her different "wacky" holiday costumes while ensuring the safety of "her" school students.Known to her grandchildren as "crazy grandma" due to her "Bucket List" activities, she completed many of them, included tandem skydiving, spelunking, zip lining, dune buggy riding, and a "ride along" in a race car. She lived life to the fullest.She loved and enjoyed finding new, exciting, different places to dine.Internment will be at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity in Penny's name.
W00144460-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from May 30 to May 31, 2020.