Penny was blessed with a beautiful life! She went home to Heaven peacefully surrounded by her daughters on May 2 after an illness.Born in San Francisco in 1939, she lived in California,Massachusetts, Germany, and Paris before moving back to Vacaville in 1953. Penny graduated from Vacaville High School in 1958. She worked at her mother's dress shop Toby's, and was crowned Vacaville's First Fiesta Queen and Miss Solano County. She also attended San Jose State University.Penny met her husband Bill Vest, sweetheart and best friend, on a blind date in 1960. they got engaged after 3 weeks and married 3 months later.She loved and took pride in being a mother and housewife. In 1976, she joined her husband Bill in Real Estate at Vest Realty where she showed a passion from the start. For the last 20 years, Penny was proud to work with her daughter Angela as a successful real estate team. Always grateful for her beautiful family and her faith in God, she was a devoted member of St. Mary's Parish. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, traveling to Europe, singing in the St. Mary's church choir, playing poker with her siblings and dancing. She lived every day as though it was her last.Her grace, strength and love will be greatly missed. She is dancing in Heaven now with her husband Bill.Penny is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Vest Bringham, Angela Vest Moore, and Michelle Vest, and sons-in-law, Jerry Bringham and Eric Moore; sisters, Pamela Smeenk, Patricia (Tim) Daniels, Cynthia Atkinson, Catherine De Los Santos and brother, Tom (Debbie) Garcia; her grandchildren, Brittany (Zack) Ariza, Shane and Austin Moore, Grant and Brooke Bringham; and great-grandson Jaxon Ariza.She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William J. Vest.Penny's Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Celebration of Life to follow will be held at a later date.