Perry passed away peacefully Feb. 26, at Mercy Hospital in Folsom, lovingly surrounded by his sister and friends. Thank you to his many friends and work family at ClearBags for the outpouring of love and support he and his sister received. His father's military service brought the family from France to New York where Perry made his entrance into this world on Nov. 15, 1958 in Albany. His French mother enjoyed watching American TV programs to improve her English skills, "Perry Mason", being one of her favorites. She had her inspiration for her new baby boy's name. The family moved to Vacaville, in 1965 and Perry enjoyed his youth playing Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. He was punctual to school and didn't miss a day, his discipline rewarded with a school trophy. He graduated from Vacaville High School and completed a B.S. degree in Production and Operations Management at CSUS. After college he worked for AMPEX, eventually moving with the company to Colorado Springs, CO. He was an outdoor enthusiast and happiest cycling, hiking and snow skiing. Eventually he returned to California, residing and working in the vicinity of Folsom. He was a past employee of Impact Images and also the California Energy Commission, working as an energy researcher for solar panels. He was currently employed with ClearBags as a customer service rep, serving 23 years with the company. Perry had a deep interest in the environment and recycling efforts. As a young teen he was picking up bottles and cans off the streets and sidewalks. He took his faithful stewardship of his beloved planet very seriously and was a longtime member of the Sierra Club. We will miss his optimism, bright smile and happy-go-lucky demeanor as well as never having an unkind word about anybody. He is preceded in death by his father, Dwight Fletcher, and his mother, Nelly Lehman. He is survived by his sister, Marylene Fleck of Clayton, as well as his uncle, Richard Fletcher of Concord, and aunt, Barbara Fletcher of Portland, ME. In France he is survived by his aunt, Anny Lemasson; uncles, Etienne Malherbe, Jacques Malherbe, Hugues Murray, Martial Murray and Claude Murray. He will be missed as well by many cousins on both sides of the pond. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m., at the LDS Church in Folsom, 89 Scholar Way with reception following. In the spirit of Perry's laid-back nature, Hawaiian shirts and cargo pants are encouraged. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Sierra Club or .
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 8 to Mar. 14, 2020