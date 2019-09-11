|
Pete P. Paras, resident of Vacaville, passed away on Sept. 2, in Vacaville. Pete was born in the Philippines.Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 9 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 2700 Dover Ave., Fairfield.Arrangements and care entrusted to Skyview Memorial Lawn. 707-644-7474.
Published in The Reporter from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2019