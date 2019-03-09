Peter Wedrow Delahoussaye was born in New Iberia, LA on April 23, 1940 to Warren and Elizabeth Delahoussaye. He passed away unexpectedly on March 2, in the comfort of his home. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and one of the hardest working men we have ever known. Just a week before his passing he was still maintaining his five acres of land, cutting down and pruning trees, and riding his tractors. He built the family home with his own two hands 42 years ago in Vacaville. He served his country in the US Army for several years and worked for PG&E for 53 years. Although he had a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, he had the gift to do anything as he provided a home for his family that he built himself, along with having the ability to fix anything; there was no job too big or too small that he would not tackle. He passed this same knowledge and amazing values to his children. Following his wife's death, he took the biggest challenge of all by taking the best care of his special needs son which he promised his wife he would do and he was brilliant in doing so. Dad, we will continue to take amazing care of our Bri Bri!He was preceded in death by his wife,Mary of 41 years; his parents; three brothers; three sisters; his daughter, Pam, and granddaughter, Micala. He was a very loving father and survived by his children, Brian, Amy (Jason Demartini) and David (Malene), and he was the cherished grandfather to Michael Alimorong, Jasmine Wilson, Samuel Jackson, Giana DeMartini, and his unborn grandson. He will be deeply missed by his family.A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Thursday, March 14, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by a Mass and Christian burial.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 707-425-4697.

Published in The Reporter from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2019