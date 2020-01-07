|
|
Philip "Mayor of the Court" Velez was a brilliant man who served his country in various capacities, including as a MSgt. in the US Army.Phil was institutional in bringing the first skating rink to Vacaville. Phil traveled the world, was a member of various committees and organizations, and worked tirelessly for Travis AFB and Vacaville, both of which he loved.He was preceded in death by his lovely wife of more than 55+ years, Rita Rae Velez. He was truly loved and will be missed. Burial will be private.
W00140190-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 7, 2020