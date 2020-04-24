|
On Friday, March 27, 2020, Ralph Gutierrez, loving husband, passed away at the age of 81. Born June 1, 1938 in El Cerrito, CA to Connie and Manuel Gutierrez, he graduated from Lower Lake High School and was a lifelong Teamster. In 1961 he married Shirley Joann Vaught. They raised four sons, David, Steven, Paul, Ralph Jr., and two grandchildren, Courtney and Paul. Ralph was an avid sportsman, fishing and hunting and travelling to all places to do both. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and great collection of duck decoys. Ralph was proceeded in death by both parents; brother, Richard; sisters, Terri and Tillie; son, Paul and granddaughter, Courtney. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; brother, Fred; sons, David, Steven, Ralph Jr. and Paul and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Reporter from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020