Ramon Gonzales II went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Aurora and his son, David by his side. Ramon was born on September 9, 1940 to his parents, Ramon Martinez Gonzalez I and Carmen Cano Gonzalez of Yuma, AZ. He attained several degrees; a BS in Mathematics and a MS in Physical Science. In 1959 he met the love of his life Aurora Archuleta. On June 24 they just celebrated 59 loving years as husband and wife after knowing each other for 61 years. They had eight beautiful children, Ramon Joseph, David Gerard, Cathleen Marie, Doreen Marie, Eileen Marie, Theresa Angela, Lisa Ann and Cynthia Diane. Three of them were triplets. They raised their children and one grandchild, Angela Renee, later raising three more, David Manuel, Raquel Sanquel and Veronica Carmella, with others later. He moved from living in Arizona for his entire life, minus his Service in the United States Navy. They left Phoenix and he moved his family to Northern California after accepting a position at Mare Island Naval Shipyard and eventually making his home in Vacaville, CA. Ramon (Monchie) had a beautiful mind with unique and extensive Mathematical abilities. He worked in the Nuclear field for 30 years, working side by side with his best friend, his son David, for 27 years and his grandson, Joaquin for seven years. All of his family was extremely important to him. Ramon was a devout Catholic who had immense faith and an endless love and devotion to God. Ramon always prayed for others and praying the Rosary was a vital part of his daily life. To close I will quote Ramon's daily prayer; he would say, "Thank you for my wife, Thank you for my life... and May God Bless You..."Ramon was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon Gonzalez l and Carmen Gonzalez; his eldest son, Ramon Joseph Gonzales III; his son in law, Jason Alec Brown; his nephew, Manuel Adolpho Pombo; Paul Gaynor and others. He is survived by his loving sister Diana Ruble (Yuma, AZ.); his loving wife Aurora (Vacaville); and their children, David (Lourdes) Gonzales 57, Cathleen Clayton-Gonzales 56, Doreen (Jon) Lewis 56, Eileen Gonzales 56, Theresa (Jose)Lorenzana 54, Lisa Brown 52 and Cynthia Ramirez 50. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, with two more on the way, and his loyal canine, Athena. He loved his faithful dog. All of his family was very special to him and a very big part of his life.A private viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Oakmont Funeral Home in Vacaville. A private Rosary will be held with Aurora and her family. A funeral will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 350 Stinson Avenue, Vacaville, CA 95688 at 10:00 a.m. Flowers will only be able to be received at the Church or in lieu of flowers please donate for Masses on behalf of Ramon, or a donation can be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Vacaville. He loved the Roman Catholic Church and it was always a very big part of his life. (For the full obituary please go online to vacavillefunerals.com
