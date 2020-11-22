1/1
Randall “Randy” Osgood
01/01/1947 - 11/05/2020
On November 5, 2020, Randall "Randy" Osgood passed away following a long illness. Randy was born in Youngstown, OH to parents Betty and Daniel Osgood. A decorated Air Force Veteran, Randy served as Security Police at Travis AFB in Fairfield where he met the love of his life, Kay Osgood and married her in 1970. Post military service, Randy and Kay remained in Fairfield and raised their two sons, Jeff and David Osgood, and delighted in spending time with their family, grandsons and friends. Randy was a devoted husband, loving and dedicated father, Scoutmaster for Fairfield Troop 482, avid fisherman, and a master woodworker. He is survived by his sons, Jeff and David Osgood; and grandsons Adam, Mike, and Kevin Osgood. He was predeceased by his wife, Kay Osgood; his parents; and his sister, Pennie Sunderman. Per Randy's request, there will be no services.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 22, 2020.
