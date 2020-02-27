|
|
Maggie and Ray were two of the most incredibly compassionate, giving, honest and hard-working people that you could ever meet. Instilling all these wonderful qualities into their family, they would say their greatest achievement is their family. They were extremely proud of all their kids, grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews and all their family. Maggie and Ray were married in 1951 and fondly called Pope Valley, Rutherford and Vacaville their home.Maggie Lou McDaniel was 91 years old, born Jan. 10, 1929 in Holdenville, OK to Elvin and Annie Pettygrew. Maggie's heart was one of the biggest, most giving that graced this earth. Maggie left school in the 11th grade to help raise her siblings after the passing of their mother. She briefly worked at Beaulieu Vineyard Winery. She was a mom and homemaker and enjoyed baking and decorated birthday cakes for all her kids and grandkids. She even made wedding cakes. You can ask any of her family and friends, and they will tell you that she made THE best chocolate chip cookies ever! She even won an award when she entered them in the county fair. She was also known for her homemade fudge and amazing deviled eggs. Maggie's beautiful smile and warmth made everyone feel welcome and loved.Raymond Albert McDaniel was 92 years old, born April 11, 1927 in Los Angeles to Albert and May McDaniel. Raymond, dad, could fix or design ANYTHING and was the families go-to guy! Ray graduated St. Helena High School after serving in the United States Navy on the battleship USS New Jersey - Seaman 2nd Class. Then he worked on the railroad, traveling on the cars from Napa to Calistoga. He drove a taxi all up and down the valley. He had to know where all the streets were because they did not give them any maps. He started his long career at Beaulieu Vineyards Winery and worked there for 40 years. During that time, he also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department for 38 years at the rank of Assistant Chief. The family still remembers the "Plectron " alarm blaring at all hours of the day and night! Dad hopped into his turn-outs, jumped in his truck, and was usually the first one to the station. Often, they were long nights, only to get up and be at work on time the next morning.Some of Maggie and Ray's favorite travel and pastimes involved staying at Cold Creek Campground near Truckee, Benbow Campground in Northern CA where Raymond could golf with family, The Sierras and playing in Sparks, NV. Sharing family stories of adventures, fishing, golfing, family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas where the more family and friends, the better. Ray loved hunting, especially pheasant hunting. He enjoyed this with his twin sons and their brittany spaniels; Babe, Skeeter and Buttons. Ray also loved shooting sporting clays, skeet and trap. Maggie and Ray celebrated life every day. They never judged, criticized or put anyone down, they were always polite, positive and loved by all. Sadly, on Feb. 9, Maggie and Ray passed away. We feel very fortunate to have shared our lives with them and hold in our hearts and minds all the wonderful memories they created. They will be greatly missed by all. Preceded in death by son, Jerry Wayne McDaniel; brothers, Wesley (Red) McDaniel, Harold Pettygrew, and sister, Millie Criswell. Survived by sisters, Charlene Pestoni (Calistoga), Ann Needham (Alma, AR), and Shirley McDaniel (Magalia); sister-in-law, Lynda McDaniel (Yountville); children, Kathy (Craig) Nelson, Umpqua, OR, Gary(Joeni) McDaniel, Napa, Donna (Bill) Giltner, Vacaville; grandchildren, Casey (Amanda) Nelson, Janesville, WI, Cole McDaniel, Napa, Cody (Jennifer) Nelson, Schuylerville, NY, Malorie (Kyle) Murphy, Vacaville, Bryan (Liz) McDaniel, Sonoma; great grandchildren, Collin, Brady and Alyssa of Wisconsin, Gianna and Jared of California, Isabelle and Mackenzie of New York, Mason and Hayden of California and many loved nieces and nephews.A memorial service is planned at 11 a.m., and a Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m., for Maggie and Ray, Tuesday, March 3, at Calvary Christian Church, 2322 Spring St., St. Helena. Assisted by Morrison Funeral Chapel, St. Helena.
W00142070-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2020