Raymond H. Torento passed away on June 25. Ray was born on Sept. 21, 1966 at Fort Gordon in Georgia, and moved to Vallejo, during his childhood. Ray was the youngest of five children, and proud of his Italian and Japanese heritage. A 1984 graduate of Vallejo Senior High School, Ray later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.Ray is survived by a loving family, including his wife of 22 years, Cassandra Torento (Velez); children, Justin Raymond Torento, and Raynah Asae Torento, and siblings, Bill and Richard Torento, Patricia Yarbrough, Mary Chubb, and Zaynah MoussaMilward. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, William Raymond Torento and Asae Hashimoto Torento; stepfather, John F. Kassebaum, and his brother-in-law, Jorge A. Velez.Ray excelled at his professions, and was energized by hard work. Hired by Anheuser Busch Fairfield as a Brewer, Ray earned the respect of his peers for his integrity and work ethic, eventually representing his fellow employees and working with management on labor relations as a Teamsters shop steward. Ray was more than a coworker at the brewery, he was family.A lifelong sports and baseball fan, Ray defied Northern California culture with his devotion to the LA Dodgers. He loved to travel and spend time with his wife and children, whether at a beach on Maui or canal in Venice. Even in illness, Ray never lost his sense of humor.Most of us aim to be good people, kind and generous in spirit; Ray actually lived it. He will be remembered as a noble, strong, and unfailingly compassionate man. To know Ray was to respect and love him, and he will be forever missed.

