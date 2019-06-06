The Reporter Obituaries
Raymond Walker Irvine, born July 13, 1941 in Salt Lake City, UT to parents Raymond Douglas Irvine and Ada Rae Snow, passed away on June 3, surrounded by his loving family. He attended and graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City, UT. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married Karen Thornton and they had two wonderful children, Vicki Irvine Pace and Douglas R. Irvine, they later divorced. Ray worked for Anheuser Busch until retirement, he spent 40 years in the industry. Along the way he met and married the love of his life Judith M. O'Donnell on Jan. 18, 1980 in Vallejo. Together with their marriage came another wonderful daughter, Lisa Marie. Ray's favorite pastime, other than spending time with his family, was traveling and playing golf. After retirement Ray and Judi retired to Sun City, Roseville and Sun Lakes, AZ. Ray is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carolyn Abbott; a brother, Richard Irvine, and a daughter, Lisa Marie Hazlet. Survived by daughter, Vicki Pace, Doug (Collette) Irvine; brothers, Robert (Nancy) Irvine, Bernie (Merlene) Irvine; several nieces and nephews, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His funeral will be held on June 7, at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, 95841 at 10 a.m., with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated at Guide Dogs of the Desert: guidedogsofthedesert.org.
Published in The Reporter from June 6 to June 7, 2019
