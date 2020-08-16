Rebecca (Becky Carroll) Freeman, age 63, of Allendale passed away at home on August 5, 2020. She was born April 1, 1957 in Fairfield, CA.She was preceded in death by her father, Shelby Carroll. She is survived by her mother, Ila Carroll; brother, Sam Carroll (Sally) of Allendale; husband Steve Freeman; one daughter, Stephanie Freeman; and a granddaughter, Alexis Freeman.She graduated from Vacaville High School in 1975. She then lived in the Red Bluff and Redding areas for 35 years.A celebration of life will be held in Red Bluff, CA at a later date.