Reginald (Reg) Milton Kendall's life was cut short after fighting thyroid cancer for over two years. Reg passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Reg was born at Travis AFB on Oct. 11, 1959 and was raised in Fairfield. He graduated from Armijo High School in 1978 and studied criminal justice at Solano Community College. Reg worked as a Correctional Officer at CMF for over 30 years. His great passions were fishing, the 49ers, the A's (although he was known to wear Giants colors for his girls). He enjoyed traveling and glamping with his wife Tammy. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren. Reg was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Richard A. Kendall. He leaves behind his loving wife of 21 years, Tammy Kendall; his daughters, Aubree Vaca (Isaiah), Hayley Kendall, Shannon Quigley (Jason) ; his grandchildren, Lily, Noah, Jennifer, Lucy, London, Zari, and Zion; his siblings, Richard Kendall (Arlette), Joanne Barthelmess (Frank), John Kendall (Laura): an aunt, uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many great friends.A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 311 Alamo Dr., Vacaville. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or to one of your favorite charities.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 23 to Feb. 29, 2020