Rex "Rex" Matkey


11/29/1956 - 08/22/2019
Rex "Rex" Matkey Obituary
Rex Matkey passed away at 62 years old on Aug. 22, at his home with family present, following a long illness. He is survived by is mother, Irene Matkey (Fernley, NV); sisters, Lucy Darling (Fernley, NV), Linda Zoellner (Muskego, WI), and Sandy Seymour (Decaur, IL); brothers, Jim (Oak Creek, WI), Jerry (Rocklin, CA), Michael (Dunnellon, FL), Tim (Maryville, TN), and Rocky (Kathleen, GA), and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Chester Matkey. Rex loved the Green Bay Packers, playing pool, fishing, camping, going out dancing and spending time with his family. Rex was affectionately called "Mr Rex" by all the children at Elmira and Browns Valley Schools where he worked as a Custodian for over 25 years. He will be very much missed by his family and friends. There will be a private family service at a later date.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019
