Reynaldo Cardenas Sr. passed away on June 30, 2020 during the pandemic. He is survived by his wife, Maria Luisa Cardenas Tijero, whom he married on January 15, 1958. He is survived by his siblings, Jose and Josephina. He is survived by his children, Mario, Reynaldo Jr (Ray), Josephine, Gustavo, and Edward. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tanhya, Cynthia, Eddie, Christina, and Kevin; along with his great-granddaughter Ariana.Reynaldo was born in a beautiful small town called Chavinda, Michoacan, Mexico known as the Valley of the Four Winds. Growing up he worked on a farm with his family taking care of the livestock and agriculture. He was known for his nickname "El Nene" by his community and enjoyed local celebrations in town. Later on as a young person, he migrated to the United States with his father Efren Cardenas to work on construction in the Bay Area and be unified with his mother, Josephina (Pepa) Cardenas Perez. During this time he and his wife, Maria, established a family together. Reynaldo began working for American Home Foods (Chef Boyardee) in Oakland, CA and transferred to Vacaville, CA in 1965. In 1979, he decided to pursue entrepreneurship by starting his own business, known as Ray's Auto Sales. As he entered his golden years he was known as "Papa Ray." He enjoyed spending time with his family, eating a good meal together at local restaurants, driving around town, and sharing jokes with his loved ones. He was charismatic, honest, and believed "your word is your bond." He will be dearly missed by friends and family. May his soul rest in peace. A viewing will be held on July 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Vaca Hills Chapel and a Mass will be held on Monday July 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church.