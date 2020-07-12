1/1
Reynaldo Cardenas Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reynaldo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reynaldo Cardenas Sr. passed away on June 30, 2020 during the pandemic. He is survived by his wife, Maria Luisa Cardenas Tijero, whom he married on January 15, 1958. He is survived by his siblings, Jose and Josephina. He is survived by his children, Mario, Reynaldo Jr (Ray), Josephine, Gustavo, and Edward. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tanhya, Cynthia, Eddie, Christina, and Kevin; along with his great-granddaughter Ariana.Reynaldo was born in a beautiful small town called Chavinda, Michoacan, Mexico known as the Valley of the Four Winds. Growing up he worked on a farm with his family taking care of the livestock and agriculture. He was known for his nickname "El Nene" by his community and enjoyed local celebrations in town. Later on as a young person, he migrated to the United States with his father Efren Cardenas to work on construction in the Bay Area and be unified with his mother, Josephina (Pepa) Cardenas Perez. During this time he and his wife, Maria, established a family together. Reynaldo began working for American Home Foods (Chef Boyardee) in Oakland, CA and transferred to Vacaville, CA in 1965. In 1979, he decided to pursue entrepreneurship by starting his own business, known as Ray's Auto Sales. As he entered his golden years he was known as "Papa Ray." He enjoyed spending time with his family, eating a good meal together at local restaurants, driving around town, and sharing jokes with his loved ones. He was charismatic, honest, and believed "your word is your bond." He will be dearly missed by friends and family. May his soul rest in peace. A viewing will be held on July 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Vaca Hills Chapel and a Mass will be held on Monday July 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
W00145740-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Vaca Hills Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved