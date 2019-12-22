The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Fairfield, CA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pasco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Eugene Pasco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Eugene Pasco Obituary
A Mass of Christian burial for Richard Eugene Pasco will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Fairfield. He will be laid to rest 1:30 p.m., at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.Rich passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 9. He was born in San Francisco to the late Richard and Angela Pasco.In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Jude or .Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00139720-image-1.jpg,W00139720-image-2.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -