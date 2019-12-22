|
A Mass of Christian burial for Richard Eugene Pasco will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Fairfield. He will be laid to rest 1:30 p.m., at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.Rich passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 9. He was born in San Francisco to the late Richard and Angela Pasco.In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Jude or .Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
