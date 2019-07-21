Richard L. Scharr, died July 16. The deceased is survived by his children, Kimberly Byrne, Valerie Keel, and Lance Scharr; two grandchildren, Lauren Scharr and Will Keel, and two great grandchildren, Loni and Brandon. His wife, Violet V. Scharr passed in May 2014.His personal accomplishments were to successfully raise and support his family, and to travel and experience the world's rich history and cultures with his wife of 65 years. His vocational accomplishments include a B.S. with majors in engineering and marketing, in addition to six and one half years USAF in jet aircraft maintenance supervision, he worked 25 years in the Aerospace industry, a trade association, The National Academy of Engineering, and the Department of Transportation/FRA. Mr. Scharr was active for 10 years in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary teaching boating safety and participating in on the water safety patrols. He was active for 25 years as an investor in residential real-estate and held a real-estate sales license for three years. We will miss his loving and caring presence. No memorial service is planned. He will be cremated and join his wife's ashes, so they may be together forever.

Published in The Reporter on July 21, 2019