The Reporter Obituaries
Richard Maxwell McDonald

Richard Maxwell McDonald Obituary
Richard M. McDonald, 58, died following a long illness. Richard was born to Mary and Mark C. McDonald in San Francisco, CA. and was one of seven siblings. Richard grew up in San Francisco and later moved to Vacaville in 1974 where he graduated from Vacaville High School in 1980. Richard was employed at various jobs; USARC/PACE, Owens Illinois, and the Factory Outlets, up until he became ill. Richard was a fun-loving person who was always there when you needed a hand. He was loved and well liked for his good nature, humor and loved being where the excitement was. He liked to travel and go to gatherings with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.Richard leaves behind his family, brothers Mark J., Don J. McDonald of Vacaville, CA.; sisters, Sue Wrenn of Chiloquin, OR., Mary Gulley of Vacaville, CA.; and step-sisters June Marie Winslow, Bernice Russell of Massachusetts and Shirlene Van Doorne of New Hampshire. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Debra L. McDonald in 2006 and Rose Marie Spry in 2007. Richard had nieces Goldie O' Donnell and Ryan and Crystal and Brandon Louie and many other nieces and nephews and cousins who loved him dearly. A Memorial Service will be held Monday October 14th at 2 pm at McCune Garden Chapel. 707-448-6546.
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, 2019
