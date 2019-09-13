The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
707-446-3233
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kruckman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. Kruckman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. Kruckman Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. He proudly served in the Korean War with the USAF. He was the crew chief for his plane 638075. A C-141 B Starlifter at Travis AFB. He took great pride in maintaining his plane. He achieved many accolades including one from the President of the United States. He was a great man loved by many and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Penelope; his son, Richard; siblings, Art and Jan. Survived by his daughters, Victoria Solorzano (Mark),Brooke Carroll (Tim); grandchildren, Justin, Charlotte, Drew, Courtney, Zackary and Hunter; great grandchildren, Terra, Izayah and Asia. Services on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m., Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville. Reception following service.
W00136550-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Sept. 13 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
Download Now