|
|
Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. He proudly served in the Korean War with the USAF. He was the crew chief for his plane 638075. A C-141 B Starlifter at Travis AFB. He took great pride in maintaining his plane. He achieved many accolades including one from the President of the United States. He was a great man loved by many and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Penelope; his son, Richard; siblings, Art and Jan. Survived by his daughters, Victoria Solorzano (Mark),Brooke Carroll (Tim); grandchildren, Justin, Charlotte, Drew, Courtney, Zackary and Hunter; great grandchildren, Terra, Izayah and Asia. Services on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m., Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville. Reception following service.
W00136550-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Sept. 13 to Oct. 5, 2019