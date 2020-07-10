Rita "Maureen" Sturman Bailey, Dixon and longtime 50 year Solano County resident passed away June 26, age 86. Maureen was born and raised in Spokane, WA where her family settled in the area as pioneers from Canada, Minnesota, and England. After her mother's death, at age 3, she was raised by her uncle Guy and Ruth Sturman. Maureen was a Registered Nurse and retired Federal employee who spent most of her professional working career at David Grant Hospital, Travis Air Force Base. God Bless and Rest in Peace Mom.