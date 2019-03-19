Robert A. Horton peacefully passed away on March 13, at his home in English Hills. He is survived by his wife, Judith Horton and his children, Lynda Horton, Scott (Kathy) Horton, Valerie Horton, and stepdaughter, Joanne DeGuzman; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends, who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Valerie Frances Horton.He was born in Kalamazoo, MI on Aug. 16, 1929 to Victor and Eula Horton. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1948 and retired from the Air Force in 1968. Bob worked at the California Department of Corrections in 1968 and retired in 1987.He enjoyed a long happy and healthy retirement.His celebration of life will be held at McCune Garden Chapel on March 22, at 1 p.m. There will be a private burial at a later date.

W00129700-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019