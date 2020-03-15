The Reporter Obituaries
Robert Allen Sangster

Robert Allen Sangster Obituary
A Celebration of Life for Robert Allen Sangster, 49, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, at Crossroads Christian Church, 190 Butcher Road in Vacaville.Robert passed away on March 11. He was born in California on June 23, 1970. Robert was a man of faith who was a loving and devoted father and friend to many.He is survived by his daughter, Brittnee French; son, Deven Sangster; grandson, Isaiah Caesar; aunts, Marcia Sangster and Sunny Johnson; brother in Christ, Charlie Meadows. He is also survived by numerous extended family and a host of friends. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Garcia.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home www.vacahillschapel.com 707-446-3233.
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 15 to Mar. 21, 2020
