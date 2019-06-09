Robert Barrett, 69, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, Thursday, May 23, after a short illness. He was born July 21, 1949 in Del Norte, CO.After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, he eventually settled in Vacaville and retired from the City of Vacaville after 24 years of service. He was a member and officer of five Masonic and concordant bodies from the Fairfield area. He loved reading, spending time with his grandchildren and beloved dogs, and sharing witty emails with his sister.Robert had a large loving family. He leaves behind Nora, his wife of 33 years; children, Jennifer (Brian), Haven, Hilary (Jeramie), Robert (Jenn) and Thomas (Tiffany); seven grandchildren, and his sister, Raydel. He will be interred on Monday, June 17, at 12:30 p.m., at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the Fairfield-Suisun Masonic Lodge #55, 412 Travis Blvd., in Fairfield.

W00132860-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from June 9 to June 17, 2019