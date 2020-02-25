|
Robert C. Gorman, a loving husband and father of two children, passed away Thursday at his home, surrounded by his family, at the age of 75. Rob was born on Dec. 28, 1944, to Robert J. and Mabel Gorman in Berkeley. Growing up in Oakland, Rob was a twin and the eldest of five brothers. In his youth, Rob attended St. Mary's Catholic Boys School. His passion for the outdoors started with his parents and led him to a lifelong love of fishing, camping, spending time in South Lake Tahoe, working in his yard and being a Boy Scout. He and his brother Rich have the distinct honor of being the first twins to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout in the Oakland area. In 1965, at the age of 20, Rob enlisted in the USMC and was promptly shipped off to Vietnam. In 1969, after receiving an Honorable Discharge from the USMC, Rob joined the California Highway Patrol. He completed the academy in Sacramento and was sent down to the Los Angeles area to begin his career. In 1969, on a blind date, Rob met the love of his life, Donna Lynn Mooney Gorman. Within a few weeks he asked her to marry him, and on Aug. 8, 1970, the two wed. Together they had two daughters, Angela and Michele, and with the addition of his two daughters, Rob's family was complete. In 1978, Rob moved his family permanently to Vacaville and transferred to the newly opened Solano CHP office where he would complete his service of 31 years, retiring in 2000. His unusually big backyard has seen many transformations and has been a labor of love for Rob and Donna. The memories of the numerous gatherings, parties and celebrations with friends and family stand as reminder to the type of home Rob and Donna set out to create together.Rob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Johnston Gorman; his mother, Mabel; his twin brother, Richard, and his brother, Steve. He is survived by his wife, Donna; his two children, Angela (Nathan Weissich) and Michele (Thom Hazelip); his brothers, Mike (Cindy) and Dave (Kathie); eight grandchildren, Samantha, Riley, Anabelle, Erin, Carey-Mae, Jessie, Hamilton and Ricky, and several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be held Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m., at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 350 Stinson Ave., Vacaville. Reception immediately following service. In lieu of flowers, the Gorman family requests donations be made to the Robert Gorman Memorial Fund for Front Porch Ministry https://frontporch.house/donate/ or to Hospice.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020