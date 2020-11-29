On October 2, longtime Vacaville resident, Robert "Call me Bob" Everett, age 91, passed away at Travis AFB. Bob was born in Shannon, GA and later moved to Shelbyville, TN where he grew up, attended school and worked. He worked for a short time with his mother at the local Cotton Mill and his last job before leaving his hometown, was working for Empire Pencil Company. In January of 1946 he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp, which launched his career in aviation. His first job assignment, at the age of 17, was as an A & P mechanic on a B-29 aircraft which never missed a mission due to maintenance. Robert went on to maintain an aircraft that received seven Battle Stars during the Korean conflict. He served 20 years in the US Air Force, flying duty missions in the South Pacific, Europe as well as air rescue missions out of Thule Greenland. He served his country over the course of three wars, starting with his enlistment at the end of WWII, through the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. He advanced himself in his education and certifications, using his GI Bill to acquire his Private Pilot, Commercial Pilot, Flight Engineer, Instrument and related Instructor ratings. He retired at Travis AFB as a Flight Engineer on the C-141 "Golden Bear" in 1966. He served 10 more years for the USAF Reserves. Shortly after Bob arrived at Travis AFB in 1958, he pursued a Real Estate License and California Notary Seal. He was active in the Real Estate field for many years in the Vacaville area. He also owned his own airplane, parking it at the Shady Grove airport, now Lagoon Valley, and later at the Nut Tree Airport in Vacaville. Post military, Bob secured a position with World Airways, which launched his civilian career as an Instructor Flight Engineer on the Boeing 707. He went on to travel the world, flying for international airlines including Lufthansa, TMA, Sudan Airways, Iraqi Air, and as a Pilot with an Algerian Tour Company. In 1977 Bob retired as a commercial Flight Engineer and launched the next phase of his career turned lifestyle. After working as a pilot instructor at several airports in Northern California, Bob settled at the Concord Airport in 1983. He took instructor positions at Diablo Aviation, General Air and a Pilot position for a private company. He became a member of the United Flying Octogenarians in 2008. He performed his last 3 take offs and landings around the pattern to keep himself current in 2019 at the age of 90. He was self-employed as a flight instructor and A & P Mechanic at Concord Airport until last year. The list of students that received their training from Bob is long and includes his children and grandchildren as well as attendees of the Air Force Academy. He was well known around the airport and often remarked of his many friendships and that he had the best job in the world.When Bob's Air Force career brought him to Travis AFB, he married, who he referred to as, one of the best stewardesses in his career, Doris Thompson. Bob urged her to get her duty orders reassigned with him. They were married in Honolulu, HI via Wake Island. They returned to Travis AFB in February of 1958 married and settled down in Vacaville.When Bob wasn't flying, he tended to his avocado tree and citrus trees. He was also an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7244. He tinkered with TVs and radios and other electronics and was known for his ability to fix nearly anything. In 1978 he furthered his education and became a certified Television and Radio repairman. He built his families first color TV. He stayed current with the ever-evolving world of technology and was amazed with Video Calling on his phone. He loved cats and dogs and donated to various shelters and programs to benefit service dogs especially. Bob was patient and always had a kind word. He absolutely lived to fly and could talk endlessly about aviation!Bob was predeceased by his parents, Eunice Ethel Churchwell and Urail Ervin Everett; his brother, Kenneth (Sybil) Churchwell; sisters, Carolyn (Orville) Adams, Doris (Richard) Cooper, Sue (Albert) Reeber, and granddaughter, Bobbie Jean Everett. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, "The best stewardess…", Doris Everett and their children, Dennis (Denise) Everett, Patti (Tim) Dowd, their grandchildren Eric Dowd and Kathleen Dowd; his sons, Robert (Judy) Everett Jr., Ronnie (Tracy) Everett and Kenny Wayne Everett, grandchildren, Robert Everett, III, Erin (Eric) Pulice, Pace Everett, Austin Everett, Kevin Cohenour, Roni Parsons, three great-grandsons and one great-great granddaughter. Bob was the eldest of his 13 siblings. Surviving him are sisters, Marie Barrentine, MaryJo Candido, Billie Sue Churchwell, Jean Everett, Ann (Ken) Baker and Brenda (Bill) Meyer; brothers, Johnny (Maxine) Churchwell, William "Billy" (Aline) Everett and Ted (Betty) Everett.A private service with military honors will be held in the spring, in Adairsville, GA, where he will be laid to rest with his family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store