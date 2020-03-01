|
Robert Michael Serna passed away on Feb. 3 at the age of 73. Robert was born in Sacramento on Aug. 24, 1946 to Rose Joan Souza. He spent his early years living in Sacramento before moving to Southern California. At the age of 19, Robert volunteered for the draft and spent time fighting for the United States Army in the Vietnam war. Shortly after returning home from the war he married Helen Louise Noblett and subsequently had two daughters, Kristal and April. Robert had a very full life. He was a wonderful and hardworking father. In addition to enjoying time with his family, Robert enjoyed old cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He loved camping, traveling and volunteering for his church. Robert was outgoing, adventurous and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Joan, and his granddaughter, Makenzie Rae. He is survived by his children, Kristal Serna and April Hernandez, husband Michael Hernandez; his father, Michael Serna, wife Rosemary; his sister, Sandy Nick, husband Tom; his grandchildren, Anthony Serna, Tristan Orndoff, Tatianna Serna, Mikena Hernandez, Kadin Hernandez and Jolene Hernandez; as well as numerous cousins and close friends. A memorial service honoring Robert will be Friday, March 6, at 3 p.m., at The Fathers House Church, Vacaville.
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2020