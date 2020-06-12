Robert Richard Christ died suddenly at the age of 55 while residing in Vacaville, CA. Born, raised, and lived most of his life in Fremont, CA. Graduated Irvington High 1982 and a veteran of the Marine Corps. Will be sadly missed. Despite challenges in his life, he had a lighthearted side to him, was generous, loved his family, and cared about the less fortunate. He looked after his dad (and mom while in hospice). Donated food weekly to the local food bank.Robert is survived by his father, Richard Christ; his brothers, Michael (Karen) Christ, Brian (Tonna) Christ; sister, Cindy (Brent) Marlowe. He adored his niece and nephews: Sara Christ, Sean (Cora) Christ, Ian (Tanya) Marlowe, and Nick (Stephanie) Marlowe. He had two great nephews: David and Aaron Christ, as well as a close aunt, Gloria DelSanto. Robert had many cousins; he talked of childhood memories, camping and gathering as family with them. Rick Fisher, his closest friend since high school, was always a phone call away. Robert is preceded in death by his devoted mother, Gerri Christ.Donations can be made in Robert's name to: St Mary's Catholic Church food bank, 350 Stinson Ave. Vacaville, CA 95688 or, the American Red Cross/Disaster Relief, 431 18th St. NW, Washington, DC 20006.Arrangements through Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, Fairfield.