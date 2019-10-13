|
Robert F. Rudolph Sr., passed away peacefully on Oct. 3. Robert was born in Haynesville, AL to Arizona Webb Rudolph and Joe Freeman Rudolph Sr.He is survived by his son, Robert F. Rudolph Jr.; daughters, Dolores Brown, Brigette Rudolph, and Paulette Rudolph; sisters, Betty Meares, Elaine Gaither, and Judy Daniels; brothers, Joe Freeman Rudolph Jr., and Joe McCoy Rudolph, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 8:30 to 11 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1735 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield. Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, at 12 p.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, with a repass immediately following at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 707-425-4697. You may sign the guestbook at www.bryanbraker.com.
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 21, 2019