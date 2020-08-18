1/1
Robert "Smitty" Smith
11/25/1934 - 08/08/2020
Robert Smith, affectionately known to his family and close friends as "Smitty" peacefully passed away on August 8, 2020, at the age of 85. Robert was born November 25, 1934, the oldest of three siblings; Patricia Ebmeyer and Larry Neff. Robert was predeceased by his parents, Raymond Smith and Alma Neff. Robert was an avid motorcyclist and loved to capture special moments with his camera. Robert enjoyed being with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Guadalupe Smith; Robert, Ronald and Roxanne Smith; stepchildren Robert and Guy Cannova, stepdaughter, Sayra Chavez; stepgranddaughter Nicole; numerous grandchildren as well as his loving dog Muneca. Robert served our country in the Air Force for 20 years, 2 months and 25 days with the rank of Master Sergeant at the time of his retirement. Robert also served for 30 years at Solano Irrigation District as an Inspector. Robert was very much loved and will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched. Robert will be interred with full military honors in a service at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on August 20 at 10 a.m. Participation is limited to family members only, due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
