Robert "Bob" Stough, 80, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, in Vacaville, after a long illness. He was born May 24, 1939 in Evansville, IN to parents, Lena and Robert Stough. He was loved and will be truly missed.Soon after graduating high school in Muncie, IN from Muncie Central High School, class of '57, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Loring AFB in Maine for two years, Biggs Army Airfield in El Paso, TX for two years, and spent the rest of his Air Force career at Travis AFB in Fairfield, where he retired.Bob served two tours in the Vietnam War with honor and distinction. He was attached to the 18th Special Operations Squadron based in Vietnam. He served aboard an AC-119K Stinger Gunship as a flight engineer and participated in multiple night time combat missions over the Ho Chi Minh Trail in Laos and Cambodia.Bob retired as Msgt. from the USAF after 22 years of service as a C-141 flight engineer instructor at the Travis AFB Flight Simulator.Bob was an avid golfer and bowler and loved traveling the world and going on cruises with his wife Kay. He was also active with Bethany Lutheran Church in Vacaville.Survivors include his wife and best friend, Kay; children, Julie Miller, Robert C. Stough, and Richard T. Stough; grandchildren, Jenny Akuna and Amber Garabrandt; second wife's children, Sherry Donoghue, Donna Weber, Charles Rike, and Gary Rike; Kay's children, Sharon Zalason, Mark, Brian, and Ronald Gillman; stepmother, Isabelle Stough; brother, Gaylord Stough; stepbrothers, Mike and Tony Stough, and many grandchildren.All that knew Bob are invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, followed by graveside service with full military honors at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon at 2 p.m. Pastor Lois Edde will officiate.Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the .
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019