Robert (Bobby) Wayne Villa, 72, was born on Sept. 14, 1947 in San Jose, to Ambrose and Virginia Villa. He passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Kaiser Hospital, Vallejo. He graduated from Vanden High School, Fairfield. Robert joined the Marines in 1967. He served in the reserves, was called to active duty for six months, and was honorably discharged in 1973. Employed by United Airlines for a few years, Robert loved to travel. He later joined the VTA transit in Santa Clara, eventually retiring after 20 years. After retirement, he volunteered at the Vacaville Library and was proud to be the president of "Friends of the Library". He also volunteered at Vacaville Fiesta Days and became the "sheriff". Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed socializing and sharing laughs with friends and family. His positive, vivacious energy was contagious and captivating. Robert is survived by his two daughters, Kim Villa-Sciortino and Tatum Villa; granddaughter, Teagan Stockard; mother, Virginia Villa; siblings, Rudy, Ron, Rose, Jim, Rick, Ray and Randy, 15 nieces and nephews, and 18 great-nieces and great-nephews. Robert is preceded by his father, Ambrose Villa (2008).Services will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Vacaville, at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 16 to Feb. 28, 2020