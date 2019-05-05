Rocco Anthony DeMarino, 86, a resident of Vacaville since 1975, passed away Saturday, April 27. "Rocky", as he was known to most, was born March 27, 1933 in Glens Falls, NY to Anthony and Rose (Noble) DeMarino.He graduated from Holy Cross University in 1955, completing a Bachelors of Science in Business and completing ROTC training. After college, he went on to serve in the United States Air Force as a Navigator for 21 years, retiring out of Travis AFB as a Major.In 1964 Rocky married Joan (Flanigan) DeMarino at St. Mary's Church in Hudson Falls, NY. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage until her passing in 2014.After retiring from the Air Force, Rocky worked until retirement age as a Title Officer in Fairfield.It was in Fairfield where he joined and devoted 37 years of his life to serving in his local community with the International Lions Club, more specifically, Fairfield Host Lions Club. He became a District Governor, and held many offices in his club.Rocky also enjoyed spending time in the SIRS organization, golfing, traveling with his wife, was a true Washington Redskin football fan and especially enjoyed visiting with his grandchildren. He was a very loving, generous man who was well respected and loved by family, friends and his community.He is survived by his daughter, Karen (DeMarino) and son-in-law, Clark Shipley; two grandchildren, Jacob and Kelly Shipley; two sisters, Mary (Mottram) Woodard and Philomena (Bill) Taylor; nephew, Robert Mottram, and niece, Tina Taylor; sister-in-law, Joyce Eagle; niece, Dr. Jill (Terry) Jenkins-Tiersch; two nephews, Connor and Nolan Tiersch, and several cousins.Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 1850 W. Texas St., Fairfield from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral mass will be 10 a.m., Friday, May 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 350 Stinson Ave., Vacaville. Private Interment at Fairmont Memorial Park in Fairfield.A reception will be held at the St. Mary's Youth Center immediately after the Mass, 350 Stinson Ave.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lions Eye Foundation of California, 2340 Clary St., 5th Fl., San Francisco, CA 94115. Or a memorial to a is also greatly appreciated.

Published in The Reporter from May 5 to May 10, 2019