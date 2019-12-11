|
Roger Lee Allen Doss was born in Long Beach, CA on Jan. 4, 1949 to Edward and Leatrice Doss. The family moved to Vacaville in 1954 where he grew up in English Hills and attended Vacaville High School from 63'-66'. During his high school career he was a significant member of the Vacaville Bulldog baseball team and was an all-star champion player for the Vaca Valley Babe Ruth League 63'-64'. In the early 90's Roger settled in Emmett, ID where he lived until his death on Nov. 29.Roger had over 40 successful years in the roofing business while he mentored countless individuals with his tough work ethics and the knack for getting the job done no matter what it took.Music ran thick through his blood. He was a life-long talented musician, singing, playing various instruments, and was best known for his amazing self-taught skills at playing the banjo. He never went anywhere without it and would play for anyone at anytime.Roger will be fondly remembered by many for his infectious smile, ability to make anyone laugh on their worst day and mostly his keen sense of, "let me tell you how it is", come to reality speeches. He is survived by his children, James of Emmett, ID, Lisa Short of Vacaville, Debbie Crandell of Pacific Grove, Benjamin of Washington; daughter, Ashley of Eureka, six grandchildren and one great grandson. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Doss of Vacaville; sisters, Martha Lee of Wyoming and Janet Tooley of Idaho, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Edward Winton Doss.A celebration of life will be in Emmett, ID, Jan. 4, 2020.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 11, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020