Ronald Daniel Webster
Ronald (Ron) Webster passed away Monday, Nov, 2, at the age of 94, 12 days shy of his 95th birthday. He was born in Roxbury, KS. He enlisted in the USAF in 1943 and served in WWII. He was stationed in China, Burma and India Burma and was Honorably Discharged in 1946. Upon returning to the States, he met and married Ruth Fite, from Soledad, CA. He retired from the California Medical Facility.He was dedicated to his family. He and Ruth raised two children, a daughter, Kathy, and a son, Dan. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Wellborn of Silsbee TX and son, Dan (Leigh), of Vacaville; Kathryn (Jason) Wellborn-Fuller, of Silsbee, TX; grandson, Landon Webster, of Vacaville and great-grandson Wellborn Fuller. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, of 70 years and son-in-law, William Wellborn.Graveside services will be held at Monument Hill Memorial Park in Woodland, CA Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.
W00148760-image-1.jpg


Published in The Reporter from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2020.
