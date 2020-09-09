Ron Erickson was born in Detroit, MI in October 1943. Ron was the fourth child of 13. He started his first job delivering newspapers at the age of eight in Detroit and then Livonia, MI. He loved to read the newspaper every day of his life. As a young man, he worked extremely hard and earned enough money to buy a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette to the envy of many young men. He served honorably in the US Air Force during the Vietnam war as an aircraft mechanic. He then served in the Peace Corps in Malaysia. When he returned home, he married Beth and they eventually had two daughters, Tonya & Dawn. Ron owned a gas station in southern CA but his deep concern for social issues led him to go back to school. He first served as President of Associated Students at Cerritos College then went on to earn a BA in Social Ecology from UC Irvine. Until his retirement in 2000, Ron dedicated both his professional and personal time to helping those impacted by mental illness. He earned numerous awards for his dedication, including serving on the board of Napa State Mental Hospital. When CA was wanting to reduce funding for mental health care in CA, Ron fasted for nearly a year to bring attention to how critical mental health services were to all citizens in CA. After retiring as the Director of Mental Health in Butte County, Ron enjoyed many years golfing and traveling with his wife Beth of 53 years. He also was the proud Papa of five granddaughters who he was able to see grow into lovely young women. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Sylvia Erickson, infant sister Norma Jean Erickson and brother Ellwood Erickson. Ron is survived by his wife, Beth Ann Craig Erickson; daughters, Tonya Marie Erickson Roschen (son-in-law Ethan Roschen) and Dawn Nicole Erickson Irion (son-in-law Van Irion); granddaughters, Kaiya Irion, Natasha Irion, Annaliisa Roschen, Lila Roschen and Brooke Roschen; his sisters and brothers, Eleanor Niska, Carolyn Erickson, Helen Bastion, Stanley Erickson, Dennis Erickson, Gary Erickson, John Erickson, Mary Kokkonen and Norman Erickson. Service will be held on September 18, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church 401 W Monte Vista Vacaville, CA 95688 at 11 a.m. Reception following. Please message Tonya or Dawn for details. Cards may be sent to Beth Erickson 902 Shannondale Way Maryville, TN 37803. Donations may be made in his honor to Gideons International PO Box 6291 Vacaville, CA 95696.