Rosalee Bernell Peterson, age 88 of Hendersonville, AR, passed away on Friday, June 28, at NHC Healthcare Hendersonville.Rosalee was born in Arkansas on Monday June 30, 1930, daughter of Herbert M. and Zettie Louise Howton Sparks. Rosalee worked as a secretary.She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Thomas L. Anderson, and second husband, Holman "Val" Valdemar Peterson. She and Val were married for 45 years; son, Thomas L. Anderson, Jr.; daughter, Alice A. Neuberger; brothers and sisters, Frances M. Roberts, Bob Louia Sparks and Drury M. Sparks, and great grandchild, Codey J. Walsh.Survivors include daughter, Brenda L. Martin of Hendersonville; son, William H. Anderson of Suisun City, CA; step-children, Perry Nick Blanchard and Valri Jean Randolph; brothers and sisters, Millard H. Sparks, Willmath L. Anderson, Carl W. Sparks, Nona L. Bevins, Barbara A. Colling, Larry M. Sparks, Kathy S. Addison and Paula A. McArthur; grandchildren, Kelsey M. Rosell, Eric P. Neuberger, Brian A. Martin, Melissa M. Martin, Loren T. Anderson, Rachal M. Patton, Leanna D. Strickland, Emily A. Carver, James T. Anderson and Trevor W. Anderson; great-grandchildren, Kyle J. Walsh, Stephen M. Neuberger, Jeremy E. Neuberger, Kiera D. Anderson, Kaleb J. Anderson, Lex Patton, Wednesday E. Patton, Aubrie E. Strickland, Ashlee G. Strickland, Ethan A. Anderson, Evan W. Dobbs, Michael Austin Strickland, Jr., great-great grandchildren, Maddison A. Neuberger and Maxwell N. Neuberger.Mrs. Peterson's ashes will be placed in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, next to her husband, Val Peterson. No services are planned. Sumner County Funeral and Cremation Services in charge of arrangements. 615-452-9059.
Published in The Reporter on July 6, 2019