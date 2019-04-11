Rose Lopez, 91, passed away peacefully on April 6, at her home surrounded by her loving family.Rose was born on Sept. 11, 1927 in Winters. Her family migrated from Spain and settled in Winters, where many of her extended family still resides. At an early age, Rose helped out on the family Ranch in Winters. Rose comes from a family that valued and taught hard work.After graduating Winters High School, Rose married the love of her life, John Lopez. They moved to Vacaville to start their family. They also started their own business "Rose Florist", in the back of John's family nursery (Vacaville Nursery). Later they moved the flower shop to Main Street and after that expanded into a second shop in Fairfield.Rose was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, John and Filomena Ramos; sister, Isabelle and brothers, John and Frank.Rose leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, David and Juanita Lopez; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Curtis Balcom; grandchildren, Andrew and Bonnie Pippin, Robert and Danielle Pippin, David Lopez and Richard Lopez, and great grandchildren, Kassaundra, Chelsea, Chance, A.J., Chad, Dustin and Chase.Her pride and joy had always been her family. She enjoyed making large family dinners for all to gather around and be together. Rose also enjoyed watching her San Francisco Giants and 49ers. She will be deeply missed by all.Viewing will be held Sunday, April 14 from 5 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., at McCune Garden Chapel. Mass will be Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m., at St Mary's Catholic Church. Interment follows in Fairmont Memorial Park, Fairfield. Published in The Reporter from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019