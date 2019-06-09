Rosemary Zrelak (82) unexpectedly passed away at her home in Vacaville, on Jan. 26. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Mark and Meryle Selena Turney; ex-husband, John Zrelak Jr.; older sister, Enid Bateman, and brother, David Turney. She is survived by her only child, Dr. Patricia Zrelak; beloved dogs, Max and Lucy, and younger sister, Susan Gladstone, as well as many nephews, nieces, and friends. Born in Tring, England, Rosemary was a long-time member of the community, including being one of the first female bank managers for Bank of America. After retiring from banking, Rosemary became a real estate broker and worked locally in real estate for many years. Through great perseverance, Rosemary overcame major life-threatening injuries suffered during her childhood during World War II. She is best remembered for her kindness, generosity, and fairness. A celebration of life will be held on June 15, at 1 p.m., at 448 Yellowstone Drive, Vacaville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Solano SPCA or similar organization.

