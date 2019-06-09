Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Zrelak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Meryle (Turney) Zrelak


02/28/1936 - 01/26/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemary Meryle (Turney) Zrelak Obituary
Rosemary Zrelak (82) unexpectedly passed away at her home in Vacaville, on Jan. 26. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Mark and Meryle Selena Turney; ex-husband, John Zrelak Jr.; older sister, Enid Bateman, and brother, David Turney. She is survived by her only child, Dr. Patricia Zrelak; beloved dogs, Max and Lucy, and younger sister, Susan Gladstone, as well as many nephews, nieces, and friends. Born in Tring, England, Rosemary was a long-time member of the community, including being one of the first female bank managers for Bank of America. After retiring from banking, Rosemary became a real estate broker and worked locally in real estate for many years. Through great perseverance, Rosemary overcame major life-threatening injuries suffered during her childhood during World War II. She is best remembered for her kindness, generosity, and fairness. A celebration of life will be held on June 15, at 1 p.m., at 448 Yellowstone Drive, Vacaville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Solano SPCA or similar organization.
W00132770-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from June 9 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.